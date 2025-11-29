Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday Giveaway: Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Give a beautiful gift that will last a lifetime from Shelia Bayes Jewelers at Lexington Green. The Shelia Bayes Ladies' Day will be Saturday, December 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and features great gifts and giveaways. Customers will also be able to enjoy pampering with chair massages and mini manicures.

This year's specials are 20%-50% off storewide with jewelry starting at $49. Jude Frances pieces will be 30% off. Customers can bring a non-perishable food item on Ladies' Day and be registered to win a 4-carat lab diamond tennis bracelet.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers Ladies' Day
When: Saturday, December 6 from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Where: 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190
Phone: (859) 225-4043
Website: Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers | Best in Lexington Kentucky

One lucky Best of the Bluegrass viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway Prize Package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, go to LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.

