Holiday Giveaway: Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Give a beautiful gift that will last a lifetime from Shelia Bayes Jewelers at Lexington Green. The Shelia Bayes Ladies' Day will be Saturday, December 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and features great gifts and giveaways. Customers will also be able to enjoy pampering with chair massages and mini manicures.

This year's specials are 20%-50% off storewide with jewelry starting at $49. Jude Frances pieces will be 30% off. Customers can bring a non-perishable food item on Ladies' Day and be registered to win a 4-carat lab diamond tennis bracelet.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers Ladies' Day

When: Saturday, December 6 from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Where: 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190

Phone: (859) 225-4043

Website: Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers | Best in Lexington Kentucky

