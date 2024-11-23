Holiday Giveaway: Shelia Bayes Jewelers in Lexington

Since Shelia Bayes opened her first store in Lexington in 1993, she has built a reputation as one of the best jewelers in Kentucky. Shelia Bayes Jewelers carries collections that include fine jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, watches, and other accessories. The store also offers custom designs, appraisals, and engraving. Owner Shelia Bayes joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her great giveaways and sparkling specials for this Black Friday, from $25 diamond earrings to $250 gift card giveaways. She also has a special offer for Best of the Bluegrass viewers.

Address: 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190

Phone: (859) 225-4043

Website: Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers – Shelia Bayes FJ

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10AM-6PM, Closed Sunday

Shelia Bayes Jewelers is giving away a sterling silver and 18-carat gold gemstone cocktail ring worth $270. It is part of our Holiday Giveaway prize package worth more than $5,000. Enter to win at LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024. The deadline to enter is Sunday, December 15, 2024.