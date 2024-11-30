Holiday Giveaway: Wells Plastic Surgery and Skin Care

Get great deals and giveaways at Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's Holiday Shopping Day. It features 25% off skin care products, 20% off services and gift certificates, and Super Specials. The drive-through event is Thursday, December 5 with free swag bags, carside consultations, special offers and door prizes. The grand prize is a year's worth of Dysport. You can also get the offers by calling or visiting the website during the pre-sale event, November 28 through December 4.

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Holiday Shopping Day

When: Thursday, December 5 from 9AM-6PM

Address: 1707 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 255-6649

Website: Specials - Wells Plastic Surgery

We are giving away a Holiday Giveaway prize package worth more than $5,000. Enter to win at LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2024.