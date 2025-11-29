Holiday Giveaway: Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care

Give the gift of beauty with Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care's annual Holiday Shopping Day in Lexington. The annual drive-through event features great deals and giveaways including 20% off products, services, and gift certificates. You can also shop online or by phone through December 3 with the pre-sale event.

The Holiday Shopping Day on Thursday, December 4 will also feature Wells InMode Premier Innovation Center, minimally invasive thermal skin tightening, and face and body contouring. That includes Ignite with QuantumRF (10 and 25) and Morpheus8 (Burst and Scale).

Wells Plastic Surgery & Skin Care Drive-Thru Holiday Shopping Day

When: Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Where: 1707 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 255-6649

Website: About us | Plastic Surgery in Lexington | Wells Plastic Surgery

