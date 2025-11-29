2025 Holly Day Market at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Junior League of Lexington's 19th Annual Holly Day Market will take place from December 5-7 at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. This popular event gathers vendors from across the country, offering shoppers a convenient, one-stop destination for holiday gifts. From jewelry and clothing for all ages to toys, books, holiday decorations, ornaments, art, gourmet food, and more, the market has something for everyone.

In addition to the shopping experience, attendees can enjoy daily events, participate in a silent auction, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Junior League of Lexington and the local nonprofits it supports. For more information about the Holly Day Market, visit Holly Day Market - lexington.jl.org.

2025 Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market

Holly Day Eve Kickoff: Friday, December 5 from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 6: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 7: 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Tickets:

Holly Day Eve: $25

General admission: $15

Children 10 and under: Free

Parking is free for all shoppers.