Home makeover from the heart

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jul 16, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington couple's emotional journey earned them a generous gift.

Jarrod Gabbard, president of Boone Contracting, hosted a contest to give away a renovation project to a worthy recipient. He teamed up with Clay Leavell, owner of Kitchen Concepts, and they chose Steve and Laura Mullins.

The extensive project included a beautiful new kitchen.

