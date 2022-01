You're invited to enjoy a night of great music.

The 8th annual Lexington Music Awards, dubbed the Lexis, honor the present and past glory of the city's music industry. David McLean with Skinny Devil Music Lab gives us a preview.

The Lexi Music Awards are Sunday, February 7 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center on East Third Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m.

You can get tickets for $15. Just call the box office at (859) 280-2201 or visit lexingtonlyric.com.