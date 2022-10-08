Horse around at the Kentucky Horse Park

You can meet living legends and visit the graves of legendary thoroughbreds at the Kentucky Horse Park. Jennifer Palumbo talks to Executive Director Lee Carter about the Thoroughbred Makeover and The Crawl. We also have your chance to win four tickets to The Crawl on October 15 and 22. For more information, visit https://kyhorsepark.com/.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 19:30:52-04
