Horsing around at the Kentucky Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is a popular tourist attraction in Lexington, and now is a great time to visit. Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to Executive Director Lee Carter about all the ways to enjoy it, from polo matches every Sunday to camping at the campground. For a schedule of events, visit Home | Kentucky Horse Park. The Kentucky Horse Park Foundation Battle in the Saddle Team Event will be Friday, September 2 at the Covered Arena. General admission is free. The KHP Foundation's Trail Ride is Saturday, September 10. Guests can bring their own horse and explore the Park grounds for a $45 fee. For more information on both events, visit Kentucky Horse Park Foundation – Dedicated to enhancing, expanding, and improving the Kentucky Horse Park. (khpfoundation.org).