Hot beauty trends just in time for summer

Posted at 11:49 PM, Jun 04, 2022
Summer party season is in full swing, and you can look your best with help from Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington. Owner Beth Hourigan joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about what's hot for summer and special deals for the month of June. Hair deals include 25% off balayage, highlights, dry cuts, and men's cuts. Full sets of eyelash extensions are $100 off, and if you buy four spray tans, you get one free. 

Visit Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon at 124 Clay Avenue. For a free consultation, call (859) 904-5274 and visit their website Medical Aesthetics - Hourglass Aesthetics & Salon | Lexington, KY (hourglasslex.com)

