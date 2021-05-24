Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon offering hormone replacement therapy so you can feel your best

items.[0].videoTitle
Weight gain, hot flashes, fatigue, and trouble sleeping are just a few signs that you may have too much or too little of a hormone. Beth Hourigan, owner of Hourglass Salon + Aesthetics, explains how hormone replacement therapy can help women and men feel their best.
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 14:13:53-04

Weight gain, hot flashes, fatigue and trouble sleeping are just a few signs that you may have too much or too little of a hormone. Beth Hourigan, owner of Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon, explains how hormone replacement therapy can help women and men feel their best.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight