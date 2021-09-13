Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon offers coolsculpting for fall.

Coolsculpting is a hot trend in weight loss. It freezes the fat away without surgery or downtime. Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington now offers the service. For a limited time, you can get 20% off on five or more treatments. You can learn more about Coolsculpting at a special event on September 30 from 4-8 p.m. at 124 Clay Avenue. Learn more at https://www.hourglasslex.com/ or call (859) 904-5274.