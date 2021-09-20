Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon offers special September deals

Kiss summer goodbye and say hello to fall at Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington. The medical and wellness spa offers the latest products and procedures as well as a full-service hair salon. CoolSculpting is a hot trend in weight loss that freezes away the fat. Learn more about CoolSculpting at a special event on Thursday, September 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can make a reservation by calling (859) 904-5274. Visit Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon at 124 Clay Avenue and check out all the September deals at https://www.hourglasslex.com/.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 14:10:36-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.