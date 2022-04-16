Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon shows you how to help with your hormones

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — As you get older, you may find you have less energy, as well as more weight gain and brain fog.

Your hormones may be to blame. Beth Hourigan, the owner of Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington, shows you how BioTE uses bioidentical hormone pellets to get your hormones back in balance, and Amy Rowell shares how the therapy is helping her feel and look better.

For more information, call (859) 904-5274 or visit Medical Aesthetics - Hourglass Aesthetics & Salon | Lexington, KY (hourglasslex.com). Hourglass Aesthetics+Salon is located at 124 Clay Avenue.