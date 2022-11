Hourglass Aesthetics + Salon in Lexington is helping clients lose weight and keep it off with physician-supervised programs.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to owner Beth Hourigan and a Lexington mother who lost 30 pounds in six months.

To schedule a free consultation, call (859) 904-5374 or visit their website Medical Spa in Lexington, KY | Hourglass Aesthetics & Salon (hourglasslex.com).