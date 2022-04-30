Watch
How to throw a winning Derby Party this year

Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 30, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — You can throw a winning Kentucky Derby party with help from Liquor Barn.

Jordan Jones, area manager for Liquor Barn, shows you how to plan your party with Derby food, drinks, and decorations.

He also shows Jennifer Palumbo how to make a traditional mint julep, the official drink of the Kentucky Derby. You can find Liquor Barn locations, place orders, and more at Liquor Barn – Where Kentuckians go to celebrate life.

Liquor Barn Mint Julep (1 serving)

  1. 1/4 oz simple syrup
  2. Muddle 2-3 mint leaves in glass
  3. 2-3 oz of bourbon
  4. Add ice and stir until glass becomes frosted on outside

Kentucky Oaks Lily (1 serving)

  1. 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  2. 1/2-ounce orange liqueur
  3. 3 ounces cranberry juice
  4. 1/2-ounce fresh lemon juice
  5. 1/2-ounce simple syrup
  6. Garnish with blackberries and lemon wheel
