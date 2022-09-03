Ichthus Music Festival returns to Wilmore

One of the biggest Christian music festivals in the country is back in the Bluegrass. Campbellsville University is partnering with Servant Heart Farm and the Beacon Foundation to present the Ichthus Music Festival. Dr. Joseph Hopkins, the new president of Campbellsville University, joins Jennifer Palumbo with a preview of this year's event that includes headlining acts Sanctus Real, 7eventh Time Down, and Devin Williams. Gates open at 11:00am on Saturday, September 10 at Joe and Cheryl Lycan's farm at 9517 Harrodsburg Road in Wilmore. Get tickets at Ichthus Music Festival (ichthusfest.org).