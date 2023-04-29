Ideas and inspiration for winning Derby parties

From tasty treats to Derby decor, Liquor Barn in Lexington has everything you need to throw a winning party.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Regional Customer Concierge Pam Begley and shows you how to make the official drink of the Kentucky Oaks, the Oaks Lily.

Visit the Hamburg store at 1837 Plaudit Place and call them at (859) 294-5700.

OAKS LILY

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces vodka

½ ounce orange liqueur

3 ounces cranberry juice

½ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Garnish with 2 blackberries and lemon wheel

Order on the Liquor Barn app or visit https://liquorbarn.com/.