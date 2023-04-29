Watch Now
Ideas and inspiration for winning Derby parties

From tasty treats to fun decor, Liquor Barn in Lexington has everything you need to throw a winning party.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 29, 2023
Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping with Regional Customer Concierge Pam Begley and shows you how to make the official drink of the Kentucky Oaks, the Oaks Lily.

Visit the Hamburg store at 1837 Plaudit Place and call them at (859) 294-5700.

OAKS LILY 
Ingredients:
1 ½ ounces vodka
½ ounce orange liqueur
3 ounces cranberry juice
½ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ ounce simple syrup
Garnish with 2 blackberries and lemon wheel

