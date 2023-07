Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share how the congregation is spreading kindness with an effort called ‘Love Your Neighbor.’

He also talks about the new Creekside Café at the Tates Creek Road campus, plans for a Winchester Road campus, and more.

To learn more about Immanuel Baptist Church, call (859) 685-3200 or visit their website Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY.

You can also watch their services every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18.