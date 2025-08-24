Immanuel Baptist Church combines faith and business

Immanuel Baptist Church Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about an upcoming event that combines faith and business. The Faith Driven Entrepreneur Conference will be at all four IBC campuses and will help people who realize that their businesses can be about profit and purpose. This year's theme is 'Righteous Risk' which encourages people to step out in obedience even when the outcome isn't guaranteed and be bold believers who don't play it safe with their faith.

Keith Wilson from the IBC Tates Creek Campus also joins us to perform "Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow." You can watch IBC's services every Sunday at 11:00 AM on LEX 18.

Faith Driven Entrepreneur Conference at Immanuel Baptist Church Campuses

When: Friday, September 19, 2025 at 8:30 AM

Website: Faith Driven Entrepreneur Conference | Righteous Risk: Here’s to the Faithful Disruptors

