Immanuel Baptist Church gives back during the holidays

The holidays are a good time to do good deeds. Immanuel Baptist Church is giving back to the community through its Season of Serve. The church has campuses in Lexington and Georgetown, and members will deliver Thanksgiving baskets to needy people on Saturday, November 18. If you would like to help and learn more about Immanuel Baptist Church, visit https://www.ibc.family/missions. You can also watch their church services every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18.