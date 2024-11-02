Immanuel Baptist Church gives back for Thanksgiving

Immanuel Baptist Church is dedicated to serving its members and the community. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how the congregation will be giving back to those in need during the Thanksgiving season. Jason and Andrea Bonham from the Immanuel Baptist Church Winchester Road campus perform 'Take My Hand Precious Lord.'
IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Phone: (859) 685-3200
Website: Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY
Watch on TV: Sundays at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18
Immanuel Baptist Church Campuses
3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington
2261 Armstrong Mill Road, Lexington
4451 Winchester Road, Lexington
1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown