Immanuel Baptist Church gives back for Thanksgiving

Immanuel Baptist Church is dedicated to serving its members and the community. Lead Pastor Ron Edmondson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how the congregation will be giving back to those in need during the Thanksgiving season. Jason and Andrea Bonham from the Immanuel Baptist Church Winchester Road campus perform 'Take My Hand Precious Lord.'

IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH

Phone: (859) 685-3200

Website: Immanuel Baptist Church | IBC | Lexington, KY

Watch on TV: Sundays at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18

Immanuel Baptist Church Campuses

3100 Tates Creek Road, Lexington

2261 Armstrong Mill Road, Lexington

4451 Winchester Road, Lexington

1080 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown