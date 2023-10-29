LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Immanuel Baptist Church gives back in the Bluegrass in a variety of ways. One of them is the Recreation Outreach Center known as The Roc. It offers opportunities for recreation and fellowship through its fitness center, indoor track, and basketball gym. Brad Ragle, Pastor of Community Engagement, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about upcoming events including "Light the Night" on Wednesday, November 8, and Game Day at The Roc every Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for people 55 and older. Immanuel Baptist Church has campuses in Lexington at 3100 Tates Creek Road, 2261 Armstrong Mill, and a new location at 4451 Winchester Road. They also have a campus in Georgetown at 1080 Cardinal Drive. You can watch their Sunday services on LEX 18 every week at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, call (859) 685-3300 and visit https://roclex.org/ and https://www.ibc.family/.