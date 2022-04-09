Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington spreading love

Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington is celebrating the spirit of the Easter season by giving back to people in the Bluegrass. Executive Pastor Bradley Thomas joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about LoveLex Weekend and how the community can help spread love on Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23.

Anyone is welcome to join the efforts that include delivering food to people in need, hosting an event for foster parents, putting on a carnival at a Lexington Elementary School, and more. You can find a list of all projects and sign up to help at Immanuel Baptist Church - LoveLex (ibclex.com).

You can watch Immanuel Baptist Church's services every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on LEX 18.