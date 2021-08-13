In the kitchen with Jason Smith

Food Network star and Kentucky native Jason Smith will be in Lexington August 14 and 15 for the Crave Food + Music Festival. You can get tickets at cravelexington.com. The "Best Baker in America" judge gives you a preview of the fun event at Masterson Station Park. He also shows you how to make his "Pinch-A-Penny casserole" that is quick, easy, and delicious.

Pinch-A-Penny Casserole

Jason Smith, FNS

southerncountrybling.com

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1-pound ground beef

2-tsp garlic powder

1-can cream of mushroom soup

1-cup elbow macaroni, dry

1-can (15oz) diced tomatoes

1-can (15oz) mixed veggies, undrained

2-cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350° spray a 9x13 baking dish.

Place the beef in a large skillet, scramble and cook, then drain any grease.

Add garlic powder, salt, pepper, soup mix, macaroni, tomatoes and veggies; stir to combine.

Pour mixture into prepared baking dish and cover with foil.

Bake for 30 mins, remove cover and sprinkle cheese over the top, return to oven and bake, just until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Tip: In place of the beef you can use ground turkey or ground pork.

Enjoy!!!

