In the kitchen with Jason Smith

Food Network star and Kentucky native Jason Smith will be in Lexington August 14 and 15 for the Crave Food + Music Festival. You can get tickets at cravelexington.com. The "Best Baker in America" judge gives you a preview of the fun event at Masterson Station Park. He also shows you how to make his "Pinch-A-Penny casserole" that is quick, easy, and delicious.
Pinch-A-Penny Casserole
Jason Smith, FNS
southerncountrybling.com
Serves 8
Ingredients:
1-pound ground beef
2-tsp garlic powder
1-can cream of mushroom soup
1-cup elbow macaroni, dry
1-can (15oz) diced tomatoes
1-can (15oz) mixed veggies, undrained
2-cups shredded cheddar cheese
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° spray a 9x13 baking dish.
- Place the beef in a large skillet, scramble and cook, then drain any grease.
- Add garlic powder, salt, pepper, soup mix, macaroni, tomatoes and veggies; stir to combine.
- Pour mixture into prepared baking dish and cover with foil.
- Bake for 30 mins, remove cover and sprinkle cheese over the top, return to oven and bake, just until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Tip: In place of the beef you can use ground turkey or ground pork.
Enjoy!!!