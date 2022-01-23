In the Kitchen with Sam Fore

An award-winning Lexington chef is cooking up a new project. Sam Fore is now sharing her talents on Milk Street Television. The first-generation Sri Lankan-American chef serves new takes on her mother's classic recipes as well as Southern staples. She joins Jennifer Palumbo from her kitchen to share her latest project and one of her favorite Sri Lankan New Year's dishes, kiribath.

Learn more about Sam Fore and sign up for her cooking classes at her website, https://www.tuktuklex.com/. Milk Street Television airs on Kentucky Educational Television. For a list of episodes and air dates, visit https://www.177milkstreet.com/tv/stations.

Sam Fore's Kiribath Recipe

tuktuklex.com

Ingredients:

2 cups of rice

2 1/2 cups of water

1/2 cup of coconut milk

Cook the rice (I use jasmine but all types will work) then stir in coconut milk until it is a good, thick consistency. Mix in 10 minutes before finish and allow to sit.

Mold into bowl. Serve with curries or spicy sambol (mine was onion, salt, chili and lime). Enjoy!