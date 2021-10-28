Watch
Inebriated Baker offers baked goods with a kick

Posted at 1:56 PM, Oct 28, 2021
A Lexington bakery is serving baked goods with a kick. Owner Danielle Rowell combined her love of desserts and cocktails into her business called Inebriated Baker. She serves more than 70 edible cocktails, from martini cupcakes to mint julep gummy bears. It is in the Julietta Market at the Greyline Station at 101 West Loudon Avenue. For more information, call 859-823-LUSH (5874) or visit https://www.inebriatedbaker.com/.

