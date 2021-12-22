Inebriated Baker shares peppermint themed recipes for the holidays

The Inebriated Baker in Lexington is known for its edible cocktails and desserts. Owner Danielle Rowell gets us in the holiday spirit by shaking up her peppermint mocha martini and peppermint bark. Call the shop at (859) 823-5874. Visit them at 101 West Loudon Avenue in the Greyline Station and visit their website https://www.inebriatedbaker.com/.