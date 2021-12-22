Watch
Inebriated Baker shares peppermint themed recipes for the holidays

Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:57:02-05

The Inebriated Baker in Lexington is known for its edible cocktails and desserts. Owner Danielle Rowell gets us in the holiday spirit by shaking up her peppermint mocha martini and peppermint bark. Call the shop at (859) 823-5874. Visit them at 101 West Loudon Avenue in the Greyline Station and visit their website https://www.inebriatedbaker.com/.

