Young actors will take the stage at Lexington Christian Academy this weekend to bring a popular broadway show to life. Innovation Arts Academy presents Matilda Jr., the musical. Innovation Arts Academy is located inside Arts Place on North Mill Street in Lexington. You can call them at (859) 489-2683 or check out their website, innovationarts.org.
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:09:44-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.