Interior designer Isabel Ladd's tips and tricks

Isabel Ladd's design tips &amp; tricks
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 19:30:00-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isabel Ladd is an award-winning interior designer who calls Lexington home. Isabel is known for her love of color, prints and fabric, and her talents are featured in design and lifestyle outlets including Southern Living, Traditional Home, and House Beautiful. She has participated in House Beautiful’s Whole Home Showhouse in Chicago and Kip’s Bay Designer Showhouse in Dallas. She was included in House Beautiful's “Next Wave Class of 2022", represented Kentucky in Business Of Home's 2021 "50 States Project," and was named a 2021 "New Trad'' in Traditional Home magazine.

Isabel Ladd Interiors
            169 North Limestone, Lexington
            Phone: (270) 339-2827
            Website: Isabel Ladd Interiors
            Instagram: isabel_ladd_interiors

