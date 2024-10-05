Isaiah House opens Community Health Center

Isaiah House is Kentucky's largest community-focused addiction recovery resource. The non-profit has joined forces with the Lexington Rescue Mission to launch the Isaiah House Community Health Center. The new facility helps Kentuckians experiencing homelessness, food insecurity, and substance use disorder. It offers services including primary care, counseling, parenting classes, outpatient programs, and more. Alicia McGee, director of outpatient services, and Trisha Goode, a program graduate and registered nurse at Isaiah House Community Health Center, discuss the new center and how it is helping people.

Isaiah House Community Health Center

Address: 535 West Second Street, Lexington

Phone: (844) 472-4243

Website: Community Health Center - Isaiah House (isaiah-house.org)