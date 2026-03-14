Italian style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington features a curated selection of luxury footwear brands from Italy that showcase impeccable craftsmanship, timeless style, and a passion for excellence.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping at Fritz Farm with owner Brittany Peterson and gets a preview of the boutique's spring open house on Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22.