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Italian style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington

BOTB: Italian style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique
BOTB: Italian style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique
Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique Spring Open House
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington features a curated selection of luxury footwear brands from Italy that showcase impeccable craftsmanship, timeless style, and a passion for excellence.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping at Fritz Farm with owner Brittany Peterson and gets a preview of the boutique's spring open house on Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22.

Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique Spring Open House
When: Friday, March 20-Sunday, March 22, 2026 
Address: 120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 140, Lexington
Phone: (859) 721-8806
Website: Fiabesca Footwear | Luxury Italian Shoes at Summit Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY

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