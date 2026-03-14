Italian style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique in Lexington features a curated selection of luxury footwear brands from Italy that showcase impeccable craftsmanship, timeless style, and a passion for excellence.
Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping at Fritz Farm with owner Brittany Peterson and gets a preview of the boutique's spring open house on Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22.
Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique Spring Open House
When: Friday, March 20-Sunday, March 22, 2026
Address: 120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 140, Lexington
Phone: (859) 721-8806
Website: Fiabesca Footwear | Luxury Italian Shoes at Summit Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY