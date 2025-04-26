Italy comes to Lexington at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique

Step out in style at Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique at The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington. Dr. Brittany Peterson shares her love for Italy and passion for shoes with an exclusive curated collection of handcrafted Italian shoes, from sneakers to sandals, for every event in life. The store also features monthly shopping events.

Fiabesca Luxury Shoe Boutique

Address: 120 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 140

Phone: (859) 721-8806

Website: Fiabesca Footwear | Luxury Italian Shoes at Summit Fritz Farm in Lexington, KY