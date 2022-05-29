"It's a Grand Night for Singing!" Celebrates 30th anniversary

UK Opera Theatre is celebrating three decades of 'It's a Grand Night for Singing!'

Dr. Everett McCorvey, director of UK Opera Theatre, joins Jennifer Palumbo for a preview of this year's big production with the theme 'From Billboard to Broadway.'

There will be eight performances from June 10-12 and 17-19 at the Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington. Tickets are on sale now at It's a Grand Night for Singing! 2022 presented by UK Opera Theatre Tickets | Lexington, KY | Singletary Center (etix.com).

