'It's a Grand Night for Singing!' is at the Lexington Opera House

"It's a Grand Night for Singing" is back in Lexington after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic. The best and brightest UK Opera Theatre students will take the stage at the Lexington Opera House for entertaining shows featuring Broadway tunes and popular songs. The shows are Friday, June 18-Sunday, June 20 (June 17 is sold out). Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Dr. Everett McCorvey, director of the UK Opera Theatre program, gives you a preview.