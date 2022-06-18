Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

'It's Cool to be a Vet' with Fayette Heating and Air's giveaway

2022-06-18 10_49_38-Details _ Single _ Content.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 19:00:30-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington business is serving people who have served our country.

Fayette Heating & Air is giving away a cooling system worth $10,000. The “It’s Cool to be a Vet” program is open to veterans and active military members who own a home in central Kentucky.

If you know someone who deserves the generous gift, submit a nomination at https://fayetteheating.com/its-cool-to-be-a-vet/ or mail it to 817 Nandino Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40511. The deadline to nominate someone is Friday, June 24.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!