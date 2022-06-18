'It's Cool to be a Vet' with Fayette Heating and Air's giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington business is serving people who have served our country.

Fayette Heating & Air is giving away a cooling system worth $10,000. The “It’s Cool to be a Vet” program is open to veterans and active military members who own a home in central Kentucky.

If you know someone who deserves the generous gift, submit a nomination at https://fayetteheating.com/its-cool-to-be-a-vet/ or mail it to 817 Nandino Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40511. The deadline to nominate someone is Friday, June 24.