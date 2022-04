LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — J.D. Shelburne's music career started when he was a student at the University of Kentucky.

These days, the Taylorsville native is playing for packed crowds and climbing the country music charts. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest single and music video for "Fine By Me," his Kentucky roots, and his plans for Kentucky Derby week.

You can follow J.D. at J.D. Shelburne (jdshelburne.com).