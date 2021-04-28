J. Render's Southern Table and Bar Takeover Event happening at DV8 Kitchen on Broadway

You can enjoy great food for a great cause at DV8 Kitchen in Lexington. J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar will take over the popular Lexington restaurant to raise money for the DV8 Foundation. The J. Render’s Takeover Event is Thursday, April 29, from 5-9 p.m. at 867 South Broadway. You can get more information at dv8kitchen.com or call (859) 955-0388. DV8 Kitchen co-owner Rob Perez also shows you how to make their strawberry salad dressing.

FRESH STRAWBERRY SALAD DRESSING (Makes 3 cups)

INGREDIENTS:

2/3 c Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 c Granulated Sugar

1/2 Red Onion - peeled, rough dice

2 t Dry Mustard

2 t Kosher Salt

2 c Vegetable Oil

2 t Poppy Seeds

METHOD: In the jar of a blender, combine vinegar, sugar, onion, mustard, and salt. Blend until smooth. With the blender running, add oil until emulsified. Stir in poppy seeds. Make the day before serving.