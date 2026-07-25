J. Render's Southern Table & Bar celebrating Lexington Restaurant Week 2026 with Southern cuisine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — J Render's Southern Table & Bar is celebrating 10 years and celebrating Lexington Restaurant Week.

The restaurant offers a variety of made-from-scratch Southern dishes, delicious smoked meats, patio seating, live music, signature sauces, daily happy hour, and Southern hospitality in a vibrant, upscale setting.

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

Address: 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 533-9777

Website: J Render's Southern Table & Bar | Lexington, Kentucky