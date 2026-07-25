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J. Render's Southern Table & Bar celebrating Lexington Restaurant Week 2026 with Southern cuisine

BOTB: Lexington Restaurant Week: J. Render's
BOTB: Lexington Restaurant Week: J. Render's
Lexington Restaurant Week: J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — J Render's Southern Table & Bar is celebrating 10 years and celebrating Lexington Restaurant Week.

The restaurant offers a variety of made-from-scratch Southern dishes, delicious smoked meats, patio seating, live music, signature sauces, daily happy hour, and Southern hospitality in a vibrant, upscale setting.

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Address: 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 533-9777
Website: J Render's Southern Table & Bar | Lexington, Kentucky

2026 Lexington Restaurant Week
When: July 23-August 2
Website: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week

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