Jason Smith's Summer Fruit Salad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Food Network star and Kentucky native Jason Smith is branching out with new projects. He is now a judge on "Supermarket Stakeout" airing on the Food Network, and he just launched his Country Bling Candles. The Triple B Candle features bacon, bourbon, and butter. You can shop for the candles and wax melts, as well as his new summer gear, on his website Southern Country Bling. Jason joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his favorite Summer Fruit Salad.

Summer Fruit Salad

Jason Smith

Serves 8-12

Ingredients:

1-medium watermelon, cubed or balled

1-mediun cantaloupe, cubed

2-cups green grapes, cut in half

1-pint fresh blueberries

1-fresh pineapple, peeled, chunked

Dressing:

2-limes, juiced

Zest from one lime

¼-cup honey

2-tsp poppy seeds

½-cup prosecco or lemon-lime soda

Directions:

· Place all the fruit in a large bowl.

· In a small bowl place, dressing ingredients, whisk till combined.

· Pour over fruit and toss, and place in a serving bowl.

ENJOY!!!