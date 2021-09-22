JD Shelburne to perform free concert at EKU this Saturday

Country music artist J.D. Shelburne is back on the road touring and making music. In 2021, the Kentucky native opened for ZZ Top, made the iTunes Country Top Ten and released a new album, "Straight from Kentucky." People magazine called it "an all-encompassing look into the heart and soul of the kid that grew up on a tobacco farm loving country music."

He will be performing Saturday, September 25 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The free concert at the EKU ravine will begin after the EKU-Austin Peay football game.

Jennifer Palumbo caught up with him while he was on vacation in Florida with his wife Amy and their son Jax who is celebrating his first birthday. J.D. Shelburne talks about his big year and performs the song "Sunburn."

You can follow him at https://jdshelburne.com/.