Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

JD Shelburne to perform free concert at EKU this Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
JD Shelburne to perform free concert at EKU
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 13:52:42-04

Country music artist J.D. Shelburne is back on the road touring and making music. In 2021, the Kentucky native opened for ZZ Top, made the iTunes Country Top Ten and released a new album, "Straight from Kentucky." People magazine called it "an all-encompassing look into the heart and soul of the kid that grew up on a tobacco farm loving country music."

He will be performing Saturday, September 25 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The free concert at the EKU ravine will begin after the EKU-Austin Peay football game.

Jennifer Palumbo caught up with him while he was on vacation in Florida with his wife Amy and their son Jax who is celebrating his first birthday. J.D. Shelburne talks about his big year and performs the song "Sunburn."

You can follow him at https://jdshelburne.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps