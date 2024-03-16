Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants are serving customers and their communities during the annual Month of Giving. During the month of March, customers visiting stores in Lexington, Georgetown and Frankfort will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 to Special Olympics Kentucky when placing their orders.

The Month of Giving campaign culminates with the nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 27, when 100% of the day's sales will go to Special Olympics Kentucky. William Rover, area manager for Jersey Mike's, and Mark Buerger, Director of Communications for Special Olympics Kentucky, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the campaign.

Learn more at Day of Giving - 100% Of Sales Fund Local Charities on 3/27 (jerseymikes.com) and Jersey Mike's Month of Giving Supports Special Olympics in March - Special Olympics Kentucky (soky.org).