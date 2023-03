Jersey Mike’s restaurants across Kentucky are giving back for the 13th annual Month of Giving.

If you visit any participating location in March and make a $5 donation to Special Olympics Kentucky, you will receive a free sub.

Wednesday, March 29, is their Day of Giving when restaurants will donate 100% of their sales to Special Olympics Kentucky which helps more than 11,000 athletes every year.

Learn more at https://www.jerseymikes.com/ and https://soky.org/.