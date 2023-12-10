A Jessamine County boy's legacy lives on at Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington. Jarrett Mynear spent a lot of time in hospitals while he battled cancer multiple times. He wanted to lift the spirits of other young patients, so he and his family started Jarrett's Joy Cart in 1999. Every Tuesday, patients are able to choose gifts from the cart. Jarrett and his family followed that up with the Holiday Store which lets patients shop for Christmas presents for their loved ones. Jarrett died in 2002 at the age of 13. His parents, Doug and Jennifer Mynear, and his sister, Claire, keep his memory alive with the help of volunteers and generous donors. For more information about the cause and how you can help, visit Jarrett's Joy Cart (thejoycart.com).