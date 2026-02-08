Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jewelry on all budgets: Valentine's Day gifts from Shelia Bayes Jeweler

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Shelia Bayes Jewelers at Lexington Green has beautiful gifts for every budget. Shelia Bayes joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her favorite gifts and special deals, from diamond hoops for $99 to diamond tennis bracelets for $499.

This is also a good time to sell your gold and silver pieces to Shelia Bayes Jewelers and get a store credit.

Shelia Bayes Jewelers
Address: 161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite 190
Phone: (859) 225-4043
Website: Shelia Bayes Fine Jewelers | Best in Lexington Kentucky

