John Hardy Trunk Show at Shelia Bayes Jewelers

Shelia Bayes Jewelers is celebrating John Hardy's 2025 Fall Collection with a special event at the store in Lexington Green on September 12 and 13. Shoppers can get an exclusive look at the collection and register for a chance to win a John Hardy Naga Slim Sterling Silver Dragon Cuff with blue sapphire eyes worth $1,100. Call ahead to schedule a VIP appointment on Thursday, September 11 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

When: Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Where: 161 Lexington Green Circle
Phone: (859) 225-4043
Website: sheliabayes.com

