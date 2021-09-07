Watch
John McEuen to perform at the Kentucky Castle

Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:45:24-04

John McEuen has performed with legends, from Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to Tom Petty and Steve Martin. He is a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, best known for its rendition of "Mr. Bojangles" in the 1970s. The Grammy winner has made more than 40 albums. His latest is "The Nashville Sessions." McEuen is also a bestselling author of "The Life I've Picked." He will perform at the Kentucky Castle on Wednesday, September 8 for the Troubadour Concert series. You can buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/troubadour-concerts-at-the-castle-john-mceuen-and-the-mclain-family-band-tickets-153207101565?aff=ebdsoporgprofile and learn more about him at johnmceuen.com.

