Joining the Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts is the largest, girl-led, development program for females in the world. The organization works to lift up and empower girls to dream big and tackle their goals with courage, confidence, and character. Haleigh McGraw, director of communications for Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road, shares how families can join this membership year for exciting programs and events.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wildnerness Road

Address: 2277 Executive Drive, Lexington

Phone: 1-800-475-2621

Website: Join | Girl Scouts (gskentucky.org)