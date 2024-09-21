Joining the Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts is the largest, girl-led, development program for females in the world. The organization works to lift up and empower girls to dream big and tackle their goals with courage, confidence, and character. Haleigh McGraw, director of communications for Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road, shares how families can join this membership year for exciting programs and events.
Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wildnerness Road
Address: 2277 Executive Drive, Lexington
Phone: 1-800-475-2621
Website: Join | Girl Scouts (gskentucky.org)