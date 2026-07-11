July edition: 'Bluegrass Books' with Jessamine County Public Library

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — This month's Book of the Month from the Jessamine County Public Library is "Saint Monkey" by Jacinda Townsend. The Kentucky author's debut novel is a coming-of-age tale set in Kentucky during the jazz era. The theme is fitting for the library's summer lineup.

Emily Moon, the Jessamine County Public Library Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the book and the library's upcoming events.