June edition: 'Backroads to Better Money' with Commonwealth Credit Union

(LEX NEWS) — June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. This edition of "Backroads to Better Money" shares tips to protect senior citizens from scams and help families spot the warning signs of elder abuse.

Karen Harbin, the president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, and Tyler Polley, an enterprise risk manager for Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU), join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how CCU is educating and protecting their customers. You can learn more about this topic at Better Money.

Established in 1951, Commonwealth Credit Union is celebrating 75 years of impact with more than 140,000 members nationwide. Recognized as Kentucky's largest credit union, CCU has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for seven years in a row.